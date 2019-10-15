Time to party! Angelique Cabral celebrated her second pregnancy with a fiesta-themed baby sprinkle in Studio City, California, earlier this month.

The actress, 40, who celebrated with Krysten Ritter, Katie Lowes and more celebrities, chose to keep her shower small. “I wanted it intimate, just my best mama friends who are with me on this journey [and] already have a relationship with [my daughter],” she explained to Us. “I know [they] will be there for me with [my] baby boy.” Cabral already shares 2-year-old daughter, Adelaide, with her husband, Jason Osborn. The couple, who wed in 2013, have yet to pick a name for the toddler’s little brother. “We have a pretty tight list of 5 front runners, but we want to meet him first,” the Hawaii native explained to Us. “We like names with meaning. We got pregnant in Hawaii, at Elvis’s house — I had rented it out for a big birthday bash for the week — so the name could have something to do with that. We’ll have to see!” Cabral revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in July, writing, “Surprise!!! Baby Boy Osborn will be here early November!!! We are so excited to welcome this new addition to our family.” She announced the baby-to-be’s sex at the same time, photographing a blue gender reveal cake.

To honor her son ahead of his birth, the Life in Pieces alum had a “blessing circle” at her sprinkle, led by her doula, Rebecca Benenati, and friend and healer Nikki Hayden. “It was magical,” she told Us. “My Kundalini mantras played in the background and there was a mandala of flowers in the center. As everyone went around the circle, giving me and baby boy blessings, they added a flower to the mandala. I bawled the entire time. It was the first time this pregnancy I really connected to him, and he was kicking so much! I think he knew it was all for him.”

Keep scrolling for a look at exclusive photos from Cabral’s baby shower, from the dessert bar to the gift bag goodies.

With reporting by Riley Cardoza and Brody Brown