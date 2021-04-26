Not here for the haters. Anna Duggar, who is expecting baby No. 7 with husband Josh Duggar, fired back at a negative comment via Instagram after announcing the news on Friday, April 23.

“How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?” one of her followers asked. The former reality star, 32, replied, “Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family.”

In Friday’s post, Josh, 33, stood under an umbrella with Anna, who he married in 2008. The umbrella was filled with pink confetti, revealing the sex of baby No. 7, as their six children, Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months, ran into the frame from behind them.

“We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall,” Anna captioned the video.

Many former Counting On stars commented on the post, including Joy-Anna Duggar, who wrote “Another girl!!! congratulations!!!” and Jana Duggar, who added, “So excited for you all!”

Earlier this month, Jinger Duggar opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about Josh’s 2015 scandal, during which her brother faced allegations of molestation and admitted to cheating on Anna.

“It was one of the hardest times of our lives,” Jinger, 27, told Us. “It’s in those times where it’s not popular to be your friend, seeing how they responded really showed us the love of Christ through them and through their friendships. I think that was something that stood out to me and I saw the friends who came so close and were like, ‘Hey, I’ll just sit with you,’ ‘I’ll bring you a meal or hang out with you if you want to.’ In those times I thought, ‘Man, that really meant the most.’”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum also added that it really brought the family closer together in the end, after Josh went to rehab and counseling with Anna.

“Our family was way closer because of that, and in spite of that, I guess you’d say,” Jinger shared with Us. “I will never forget how I felt in that moment. And I think even everything that happens in our lives — because we’re in the public eye — it makes it more challenging because then it’s not just dealing with these things inwardly, but you have to give an answer to the world. That makes it a much tougher thing to walk through.”