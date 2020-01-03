Does it get any cuter than this? Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’ 2-year-old twins looked all grown up in a new video.

“#happynewyear,” the former professional tennis player, 38, captioned the rare Thursday, January 2, Instagram video of Nicholas and Lucy.

In the footage, the toddlers ran side by side across a lawn with Iglesias’ “Finally Found You” playing in the background. The singer’s daughter wore a white top, striped leggings and purple shoes, while her brother rocked a Nike tee, black shorts and Crocs. The darling duo appeared to be chasing a drone before stopping at a fence and watching it go.

Kournikova and the Grammy winner, 44, welcomed their little ones in December 2017 after keeping the athlete’s pregnancy completely private. The couple shared the first photo of their infants the following month.

The pair have been dating since meeting in 2001 on the set of Iglesias’ “Escape” music video. Although Kournikova wears a yellow diamond on her ring finger and the actor referred to her as his “wife” during a concert in 2017, he claims they haven’t made their marriage official.

“We’re just as happy,” Iglesias told The Sun that same year. “There comes a point when you’ve been with someone for a certain amount of time and I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven’t walked down the aisle.”

In October 2018, the “Bailando” singer admitted that he had considered giving up his music career after becoming a father. “There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping didn’t cross my mind,” he told the same outlet. “That probably could become a reality in the near future. Maybe. I don’t see myself [doing] anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad.”

Since becoming parents, Iglesias and the former Biggest Loser trainer “have more sex now than ever,” he added at the time. “The sex has not diminished.”