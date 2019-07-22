



The new normal! Nearly two months after welcoming his daughter with Lauren Burnham, Arie Luyendyk Jr. opened up about the impact parenting has had on their relationship.

“Be patient and understanding,” the former Bachelor, 37, wrote on his Sunday, July 21, Instagram Story when asked to share advice for new dads. “Most importantly be there as much as possible (physically and emotionally) to support her. It will be hard, it will challenge your relationship. It will also be the best thing you’ll have ever done together.”

The Bachelorette alum went on to say that “lack of sleep” was the hardest part of his transition to fatherhood. “Alessi sleeps 7 hours at 7 weeks old,” the reality star added. “[Her] smile makes the lack of sleep 1000% worth it though [and] … my part doesn’t even compare to how hard it is to be a Mom.”

When it comes to spending time with his baby girl, the ABC personality loves starting his day with her. “My favorite is our mornings together,” the race car driver wrote on his Instagram Story. “I wake up, feed her in the nursery and give Lauren some time to sleep in. Bath time is a close second.”

Life became “better than [he] could have ever imagined” in June when Alessi arrived. “We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” Luyendyk. Jr. wrote on social media at the time. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

Last month, Burnham, 27, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about their plans for two more kids.

“It’s definitely a difficult time to even think about having another baby, but we love her so much that we absolutely want to have another sibling for her soon,” the Bachelor alum told Us. “Well, not soon, but we’re thinking maybe like when she’s 2. We kind of want them spread out a little bit. I just feel bad bringing another baby into the house before that because I want to spend time with her. We want her to be able to talk and understand what we’re saying first.”

