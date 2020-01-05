Baby makes four! Ashley Hinshaw is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Topher Grace.

The True Blood actress, 31, debuted her baby bump at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Hollywood on Saturday, January 4. Hinshaw told Us Weekly that she’s “nervous” and “excited” to have two children. She jokingly added that she’s most looking forward to “not being pregnant anymore.”

Grace, meanwhile, quipped that he can’t wait to have “less sleep” as the dad of two little ones.

Hinshaw officially announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Sunday, January 5.

“When you try to do the ‘bump cup’ thing but you’re not really sure it worked🤷🏼‍♀️ #pregnant,” she captioned a photo of herself at the event cradling her small bump as Grace, 41, smiles at her.

The couple are already the parents of their 2-year-old daughter Mabel. Hinshaw called being first-time parents, “Amazing … but awful, but amazing,” in an interview with Us in January 2019. The That 70s Show alum also had some advice for soon-to-be parents. “Get some sleep now,” he told Us at the time. “And save it for then.”

Hinshaw revealed to Us earlier that month that the pair’s date nights have changed since they welcomed their daughter in November 2017.

“Wine and Netflix,” the StartUp star said of what the duo likes to do on their low-key dates. “We try to get some sleep when we have a babysitter, so we go to bed at 9. It’s fun stuff at the Grace household. Very exciting stuff.”

Hinshaw and Grace dated for two years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2016 on an estate in Montecito, California.

Two months later, the About Cherry star opened up to Us about newlywed life with her husband. “It’s crazy! I mean, it’s good. It’s actually a little bit more different than I thought it would be,” she said in July 2016. “Because we lived together beforehand, so I didn’t really think that anything was going to change, but it does. It feels a little extra special.”

The actress confirmed the news of her first pregnancy via Instagram in August 2017 after she was spotted with a baby bump while out in Los Angeles.

“When you’re 6 1/2 months pregnant and someone else does your hair/makeup/wardrobe and makes you feel like a princess ? for the first time in a whiiiiile ??” she captioned a selfie at the time.

With reporting by Carly Sloane