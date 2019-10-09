



Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are looking forward to having kids one day — but they’re being pressured to start a family now.

“The grandmas ask the most,” the Bachelorette alum, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Jexi L.A. red carpet screening earlier this month. “They just want babies ASAP.” He went on to add that his wife, 31, is under “more pressure” than he is.

Iaconetti explained, “My mom [always asks]. Jared’s sister is a couple of years older than us, and she’s trying to have a baby now.”

The former Bachelor in Paradise stars wed in August in Rhode Island. Six months ahead of their nuptials, the couple shared their family plans with Us exclusively.

“We want to have kids in 2020 or 2021,” Haibon revealed at the time.

As for how many children they want, his then-fiancée explained, “It’s really about the gender. Because I want a boy to have another brother or a girl to have a sister. But I also need to have a girl. … I think that when you do the math, it equals out to three. [Jared] knows he’s going to deal with a handful when it comes to pregnant Ashley. I always say, ‘It’s totally fine, I can go live with my parents for nine months. It may be the best that way.’ My mom would cater to me so much.”

Watching fellow Bachelor Nation members Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper welcome their baby boy in July has altered their timeline a bit, though.

“We just know that you don’t get a lot of sleep and your life changes, so I think we’re going to wait a little while and figure it out,” Haibon told Us exclusively in September. “Holidays are coming up, so we really want to go back home as husband and wife, really enjoy that time. And then come January of next year, we’ll see where we’re at.”

The Virginia native agreed, explaining, “You don’t leave the house [once you have a baby]. Like, your life is in the house now.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!