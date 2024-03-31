Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s son, Dawson, was apparently looking to add a little glow to his complexion ahead of Easter celebrations.

The 2-year-old looked “a little streaky,” according to Iaconetti, 36, after he got into her makeup and apparently rubbed on some self-tanner.

“This sir was playing in my glam room yesterday and had a self-tanning mishap. He woke up a little streaky this morning. 😂,” Iaconetti, who is expecting her second child with Haibon, 35, wrote on Saturday, March 30, alongside a photo of Dawson’s tinted cheek on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier in the day, Iaconetti joked that taking said tanned-up toddler to the supermarket also takes “a whole year off your life.”

“Uh, huh,” she shook her head in a video, as Dawson chatted away in the grocery cart.

Despite Dawson’s recent antics, the reality star treated him to a bunny shaped waffle on Easter morning, and even adorned it with whipped cream, bananas, chocolate sauce and M&Ms. But as she shared on her Instagram Stories, he wasn’t very interested.

“Should you even try this type of cute stuff until they’re 5?” Iaconetti questioned herself, with Haibon chiming in on the video: “He’s not going to care. BUT, it’s very cute.”

“This is why we don’t do things like this,” she conceded.

Iaconetti and Haibon, who first met while filming BiP in Mexico in 2015, got engaged during a special proposal segment of the fifth season of the show in 2018. They tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed Dawson in January 2022. In a video posted on Instagram earlier this year, Iaconetti and Haibon revealed that their second child is a boy. (They learned the sex of the baby by biting into cupcakes filled with blue icing.)

“The idea that we’re gonna have two boys is gonna be a lot of fun,” Haibon said during a February Amazon Live. “I’m very excited for the times where Dawson has a Little League game at 9, and then the other one has a game at 11, and we gotta get Dawson to karate while the other one has baseball.”

Iaconetti is also worried about scheduling and the future sibling dynamic. “We are a little concerned that [Dawson] will be having some jealousy issues,” she said. “He’s been incredibly clingy lately.”

Still, the expectant parents are eager for the arrival of their new addition. “Thank you all for the love and congratulations! We’re so appreciative. It’s beyond expression!” Iaconetti shared on Instagram in January. “I have been much less sick than I was with Dawson, which has been a great blessing. I’m excited to start being able to chat about pregnancy with a toddler. I feel like I’ve been hiding part of my life for a couple months and that’s not natural for me. 😂 But something about this week felt right for us to announce.”