The happiest place on earth. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took their children to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, September 28, in the wake of the release of his ex-wife Demi Moore‘s tell-all memoir, Inside Out.

“Magical weekend @disneyland An imagination tinderbox. That Walt guy had a vision,” Kutcher, 41, captioned a selfie of himself and Kunis, 36, on Instagram on Sunday, September 29.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, were all smiles as they wore black baseball caps in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. The Dude, Where’s My Car? actor was dressed down in a denim jacket and Kunis wore a casual striped shirt.

The Black Swan actress debuted her newly dyed blonde hair with blue tips, which she had pulled back into a ponytail.

A source told Us Weekly that Kutcher and Kunis took their children, daughter Wyatt, who turns 5 on Tuesday, October 1, and 2-year-old son Dimitri, to both Disneyland and California Adventure.

“Mila was holding Dimitri’s hand, while Ashton was minding their daughter, Wyatt,” the eyewitness told Us. “They appeared to be in a good mood.”

The family visited Cars Land at California Adventure and later “Ashton was spotted taking one of their kids to the bathroom in Disneyland’s Fantasyland,” the onlooker added.

The outing comes after Moore’s memoir detailed the ups and downs of her marriage to Kutcher, which lasted from 2005 to 2013.

The St. Elmo’s Fire star said threesomes contributed to their split.

“There was two different people we opened our relationship to, and they didn’t have bad intentions. … They were good people, but it was still a mistake,” she wrote in her memoir.

When Kutcher cheated on her in 2011, she said he tried to “deflect blame” from the infidelity because of the threesomes. Us exclusively broke the news that the Two and a Half Men star had an affair with then 22-year-old Sara Leal, a Pilates instructor.

Moore also got candid about having a miscarriage during the first months of their relationship.

“It was my fault, I felt for sure: if only I hadn’t opened the door to drinking, I never would have lost the baby. Even worse, I was still smoking when I found out I was pregnant, and it took me a few weeks to quit completely,” she recalled. “I was wracked with guilt and convinced what had happened was my doing.”

A source told Us earlier this month that the No Strings Attached star didn’t have a problem with his ex-wife releasing the memoir.

“Ashton knew what was coming. He had a heads-up on what is in the book,” the insider told Us. “He’s not mad or disappointed. This is Demi’s truth, and he always felt sympathetic toward her. He knows her story and that her upbringing was difficult.”

However, Kutcher appeared to direct a cryptic tweet toward Moore as her revelations made headlines earlier this week.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet,” he tweeted on September 24. “Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

