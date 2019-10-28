



Erika Christensen and her husband, Cole Maness, are taking a breather when it comes to expanding their family.

“I have three brothers, and [they’re] a huge part of my upbringing,” the Parenthood alum, 37, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos grand opening when asked if she wants more kids. “But give me a minute. We plan on figuring that out.”

The actress went on to tell Us her best travel advice as a mom — “Bringing the snacks … and throwing them in everyone’s faces.” — as well as her “unique approach” to balancing kids with her career.

“When I’m a mom, I’m a mom,” the Washington native explained to Us. “When I’m working, I’m working. Now my older one is in preschool, so I can do drop off and pickup. She’s like, ‘Mommy’s here. Yay!’”

The Wicked City alum and Maness, also 37, share daughters Shane, 3, and Polly, 23 months. Christensen welcomed their youngest in August 2018, and her husband actually delivered the infant.

“It happened! It happened this morning,” the Young Hollywood Award winner captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “And it will go down in history because babygirl’s own incredible dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didn’t know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My mom too. You should’ve seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail. Mom immediately took this picture. So epic. 9:21a (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush.”

She went on to write that her second daughter was already “chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful.”

Two months before her home birth, Christensen opened up to Us exclusively about her pregnancy symptoms. “I feel like the body was equalizing all the hormones and everything, and I’m kind of over that hump and into just more of like, I’m a person with a belly now,” she revealed. “I also haven’t challenged myself particularly. Last time, I did a lot of big adventurous hikes and things, and I think I ought to get back into that. I think I was a little fitter the last time.”

Christensen and cyclist Maness tied the knot in a September 2015 ranch ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

With reporting by Natalie Posner