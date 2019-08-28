



Kelly Travis is pregnant! The Bachelor alum announced on Tuesday, August 27, that she and her husband, Hunter Hamm, are expecting their second child.

“Someone is going to be swinging into 2020 as a big brother!!!” Travis, 33, captioned an Instagram picture of her and Hamm holding the hands of their 14-month-old son, Henry. “Baby Hamm #2 due early March.” In the snap, the doting mom’s baby bump is on full display as she is faced with her side to the camera in an orange, formfitting dress.

“He’s smiling because he can’t read what his shirt says yet,” Travis wrote alongside a second pic that shows the toddler sporting a “Big Bro” T-shirt.

The marketing executive later took to her Instagram Stories where she answered a series of questions about her pregnancy, and revealed that despite her previous infertility struggles, the couple did not use IVF this time.

“We planned to start trying in October. I was going to give it 3 months of trying naturally and then start another round of IVF in January,” Travis replied to one commenter who asked her when the pair decided to start trying for baby No. 2. “I’ve always wanted kids close in age … but as I got into the swing of being a mom i really just wanted to enjoy Henry at each stage he was in without the stress of planning and ivf.”

“This pregnancy was such a welcomed surprise,” Travis gushed. “And timing is perfect.”

Travis, who welcomed Henry in June 2018, went on to reveal if she’s hoping for another boy or girl.

“Honestly 50/50,” the reality star wrote. “I love boys. They’re the best. And I feel like a boy mom. But I want a little girl since it may be our last babe.”

Travis shared that one of the first signs she was pregnant was that she “had 4 pimples” and normally “never” breaks out. “I’ve shared this before but if it’s a girl she will be Josephine ‘Josie’ after my dad, Joseph, that passed away a few years ago,” she said of potential names, and added they have “no idea” of a moniker if they have another boy.

The ABC TV personality appeared on season 18 of Bachelor in 2014 where she vied for the heart of Juan Pablo Galavis.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!