Jenn Tran is proud to be a first-generation Asian American.

“Both my parents were born in Vietnam and immigrated over here,” Jenn told Bachelor Nation in a May 2024 interview. “My brother [James] was born in Vietnam and immigrated over here with them. They had me over here in New Jersey, so I am a first-generation Vietnamese American.”

According to Jenn, she is “so incredibly proud” of her heritage — and to be the first Asian American Bachelorette.

“My parents came over here with practically nothing in their pockets, no career,” she told the outlet. “They had a career over there, but to come over here and start all over and try and make something of themselves is something that I’m so proud of. I’ll never forget how hard it was for them to build themselves up and give me the life that I have today.”

Though Jenn’s family assimilated, she still holds Vietnamese cultural traditions dear.

“I don’t have the biggest family, but I do want to be able to pass my Vietnamese culture on to my kids, and all the traditions,” she said to Bachelor Nation. “There is so much to Vietnamese culture: food, traditions, going to temple, religion, and everything. I want to be able to continue celebrating it all throughout my life through my future kids.”

Jenn’s parents ultimately separated years before she was named the next Bachelorette. Her mom will appear in an upcoming episode as seen in an early teaser.

Scroll below to learn more about Jenn’s family:

Jenn Tran’s Mom

Jenn is close to her mother, previously detailing their bond during the March 2024 After the Final Rose special.

“She came here from Vietnam. She left medical school to give my brother and I a better life,” Jenn said at the time. “When my dad left, she took on the role of two parents and never complained once. She’s just always been there through thick and thin for my brother and I no matter what. She honestly just means everything to me.”

Jenn Tran’s Dad

Jenn’s parents are divorced and the PA student is currently estranged from her father. During an episode of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, Jenn revealed that her parents’ struggles impacted her ability to feel worthy of love and commitment.

Jenn Tran’s Brother

“James Tran [is] my biggest fan and my biggest hater,” Jenn captioned a June 2024 TikTok video, referring to her older sibling.