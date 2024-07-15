Jenn Tran revealed that her family thought she was being scammed — or worse — when she left to film The Bachelor season 28.

While appearing as a guest on the Monday, July 15, episode of Jason Tartick’s“Trading Secrets” podcast, Jenn, 26, revealed that she initially thought the offer to compete on The Bachelor was fake.

“It wasn’t from the official Bachelor account,” she explained. “It was some casting producer, and it’s not every day that happens. So, I was kind of like, I mean, I don’t know — I just took the interview and did it, whatever. The interview made it official, and I was like, ‘OK, this is legit.’”

Jenn’s mom and brother, however, weren’t as easily convinced. “But when I was offered to sign a contract to go onto Joey [Graziadei’s] season and I told my mom and my brother, they thought I was getting human trafficked,” she shared. “I was on the plane flying to L.A., and my mom and brother were like, ‘Do you want us to buy you a return flight? Are you sure you’re not getting human trafficked? Did you research this company properly? The last thing we can imagine for you is you going on reality TV. Like, no way.’”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Jenn confirmed to Jason, 35, that she was able to let her family know she was safe before producers took her phone after getting off the plane. “I was on the flight and then I called them afterward too. And then we were good,” she said.

Season 28 of The Bachelor, which aired its finale in March, saw Jenn eliminated by the season’s leading man, Joey, just before hometown visits. He eventually proposed to Kelsey Anderson by the end of the season. However, Jenn was invited back as the star of season 21 of The Bachelorette, making history while doing so.

“I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn shared in March during the After the Final Rose special. “And now to be here today saying in this position being like, ‘I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story’ — like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Related: Celebrities Who Love ‘The Bachelor’ Stars really are just like Us — they, too, can’t get enough of the Bachelor franchise! Over the years, many celebrities have shared their obsession with the show. In 2016, Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg shared his passion for the show, penning more than 1,000 words for Chicago Splash about his obsession. “How I lost […]

While speaking to Jason on Monday, Jenn also noted that her decision to join The Bachelorette was “definitely a leap of faith,” but she noted that it didn’t feel as different to her than using an app.

“In this day in age, is Hinge any better? Is Instagram DM any better?” she asked. “Some people may not understand this world, but it’s OK.”