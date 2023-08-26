Emily Maynard and husband Tyler Johnson’s youngest son, Jones, is on the mend after an emergency operation.

“It’s going to be better than all right. I took Jones to the ER because of what I thought was a stomach bug, but it turns out he had some scar tissue built up from his last surgery and needed to have surgery again to fix the problem,” the former Bachelorette, 37, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 26.

“Thankful for all of the nurses, doctors and surgeons at @levinechildrens for loving on my sweet boy so well,” she continued. “Special thank you to the best pediatrician out there @amoranlanier who I texted and called at all hours to explain to me what was happening in toddler terms because my brain has been mush for the past 18 years, but especially the past couple of weeks.”

Maynard added: “My angel Jones is home and hasn’t stopped smiling since. @mtylerjohnson you’re the best dad and I’m so thankful Jones gets to be loved by you.”

She also shared several snaps from Jones’ hospital stay in her social media upload.

Related: Bachelorette's Emily Maynard and Husband Tyler's Family Album From final rose to mom of five, it’s clear family is a priority for Emily Maynard Johnson. Bachelor Nation was introduced to the North Carolina native when she was a single mother to daughter Ricki. Maynard Johnson was engaged to Ricky Hendrick when he died in an airplane accident in October 2004 at 24 years […]

Maynard and Johnson, 36, share five children together: Jennings, 6, Gibson, 5, Gatlin, 4, Magnolia, 2, and Jones, 11 months. Maynard, who shared eldest daughter Ricki with late fiancé Ricky Hendrick, secretly welcomed Jones in August 2022.

Nearly three months after giving birth to Jones, Maynard publicly announced his arrival. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “During my surgery, we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family.”

Jones spent more than one month in the NICU before he was able to head home with Maynard and Johnson. Earlier this year, he underwent an ostomy reversal to connect a piece of his bowel to help reestablish the flow of waste through his gastrointestinal tract. Maynard revealed via her Instagram Story in April that the procedure “went great.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

After Maynard and Johnson brought their baby boy home from his ostomy reversal, they continued managing life with six kids.

“First day of school for 2/6 today and I’m already at home missing them, after a summer of wondering how in the world I was going to survive another. full. day,” Maynard wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “Ricki starts her SENIOR YEAR tomorrow and it’s a constant reminder every day how quick time goes; when I have to remind myself that even on the longest days ever, these truly are THE days.”

She continued: “I wish I could freeze time because I couldn’t imagine life getting any better than this. Thoughts and prayers for me tomorrow, as I will be the only mom walking her senior in on her first day of school and hoping my ugly cry doesn’t embarrass her.”