He’s OK! Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson’s son Jones is on the mend after undergoing a procedure.

“I love him so much,” Maynard Johnson, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story Thursday, April 27, alongside a photo of the 7-month-old smiling while donning a hospital gown. “And for those who have asked, he had an ostomy reversal and it went great.”

In a second photo, the former reality star’s daughter Nola, 2, could be seen holding on to Mattel’s first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome.

“I may be new to this community, but it makes my heart so happy to see giant companies like @barbie including Down syndrome in their lineup,” she captioned the sweet snap. “Nola Belle was clearly just thrilled to get a new Barbie. Thank you @barbie for the sweetest gift ever.”

The Bachelor Nation star and her beau, 36 — who also share children Jennings, 7, Gibson, 6, and Gatlin, 5 — announced in November 2022 that they had secretly welcomed their sixth child and he had spent more than one month in the NCIU after being diagnosed with Down syndrome. (Maynard Johnson is also mom of daughter Ricki, 17, whom she shares with late fiancé Ricky Hendrick.)

“SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” the I Say Yes author captioned an Instagram snap of her family at the time. “During my surgery, we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones is going to be a blessing to our family.”

She continued, “[He] is thankfully now home in all the chaos and we couldn’t love him more,” she continued in her social media snap. “Thank you to everyone at @levinechildrens for all that you did for our family. I’m so happy to finally share the news and can share all the pictures with you guys! He’s absolutely the cherry on top! 🍒.”

Jones’ birth wasn’t the first time Emily had kept a pregnancy a secret. The Bachelor alum didn’t announce she was expecting her fifth child until one day before she went into labor. “Ready or not #5,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her baby bump in October 2020. Nola arrived later that week.

“Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos with the then-newborn. “You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement. My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can’t wait to see God uncover your personality each day. I’m so happy He picked me to be your mommy!”

Maynard Johnson first became a parent in June 2005 with the late race car driver, who died in an airplane accident in October 2004 at age 24. In 2011, she began looking for love again and appeared on Brad Womack’s second season of The Bachelor. Despite accepting a proposal from Womack, 49, the duo eventually split and the event planner became the franchise lead in 2012.

While she formed a connection with Jef Holm during season 8 of the ABC dating series, the pair called off their whirlwind engagement in October 2012. Several years later, the West Virginia native met Johnson in church and the couple wed in June 2014.