Bachelor Nation alum Sarah Herron celebrated her first milestone with her twin daughters.

“1 month in!” the former Bachelor contestant, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 1, alongside a picture of Evy and Coco. “So in love with these little fighters and all of their baby dinosaur noises 🦕🥰 37 weeks adjusted.”

The twins rocked matching onesies with “NICU Grad” emblazoned on the shirt. They also had tubes hooked up to their noses as they lay down on a bed.

Last month, Herron announced that she and husband Dylan Brown welcomed their bundles of joy.

“World, meet Everette Rae & Colette Rose (Evy & Coco) born July 1st 2024. Fraternal twin sisters, our little 32-weekers took us all by surprise a whopping 7.5 weeks early,” Herron wrote via Instagram in July. “We’re all adjusting to life in the NICU as we have a long road ahead of us — undeniably filled with twists and turns — but the girls are fighters and getting stronger every day — we all are.”

After giving birth, Herron kept fans updated on the condition of her children, as they were born prematurely at 32 weeks.

“Our days are simple, yet so big and significant. We eat. We breathe. We grow. Pure and concentrated; uninterrupted by the stimuli of life,” she captioned a July Instagram Reel of her tending to her daughters in the hospital. “I can’t wait to bring the girls home, and I want to hold on to the stillness of this room forever.”

She continued: “I never imagined learning how to change diapers or dress a baby inside of an isolette, let alone with one hand, but here we are; breathing, growing. One of the many ways NICU life has changed me.”

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Herron during season 17 of The Bachelor starring Sean Lowe in 2013, and she later returned for seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Herron met her current husband in 2017 after hiring him as a videographer for a charity event. The couple got engaged in May 2021 and eloped at the Grand Canyon two years later.

Before welcoming Evy and Coco, Herron and Brown lost their son, Oliver, after she gave birth in February 2023.

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” Herron wrote at the time. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”