Sticking together. Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron has been candid about her ups and downs with love Dylan Brown by her side.

Bachelor views met Herron on season 17 of the ABC series, which starred Sean Lowe and aired in 2013. She subsequently appeared on seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise but met The One outside of reality TV when she hired Brown for a charity event in 2017.

“I was looking to hire a videographer for our first SheLift retreat in Colorado. Dylan came highly recommended by an old colleague and friend. After our first day of working together as director + producer, I was pretty certain I had a crush on him,” Herron recalled in 2018 via Instagram. “My sister was quick to accuse that I only had a crush on him because ‘he was the only boy I’d seen in 72 hours’ [at an all girls retreat] but I knew it was something more. I was drawn to his creative instinct, expertise on the ski hill, ability to direct firmly yet allow for compassion in a vulnerable environment. We went on our first date the afternoon after the retreat ended in his small mountain town of Carbondale, CO. My sister sat at the table across the room (bless) while Dylan and I sipped coffee and talked. When Dylan walked me to my car, I stood on my tiptoes to kiss him goodbye.”

Herron wrote that Brown was “taken aback by my forwardness” and as a result, he was “undeniably hooked.”

“I explained that ‘we move fast on the Bachelor,’ and apparently it worked,” she added.

One year later, the twosome were living together in Park City, Utah.

“Dylan and I are in love, we’re partners and we’re reliving the memories of our year in review,” she continued. “I’m not surprised that I met Dylan while distracted, fully devoted to my life’s work – because it brought someone equally as deserving and understanding to the table. Because of our unique circumstance of meeting, I’ll forever be grateful for my partner and best friend.”

As Herron and Brown’s relationship continued to blossom, she learned that she may have difficulties getting pregnant. In March 2021, the former reality star revealed she was diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve (DOR).

“I never imagined it would go this way for me—that at 34 I’d be told my chances of having a baby naturally, are very slim,” she penned via Instagram at the time. “Although this is my body, it’s both mine and my partner’s experience, so I’ve received Dylan’s permission to share publicly. After 7 months of trying, but with no pregnancy, we turned to fertility testing. The results are consistent. My egg count and quality is low.”

Two months later, the photographer proposed and in September 2022, Herron announced her miracle pregnancy exclusively with Us Weekly.

“It’s very early still, and I know many families prefer to keep pregnancy private until after the first trimester, but I have shared entire fertility journey since day one,” she told Us when she was seven weeks pregnant. “One of the blessings of IVF is the support I have gained by being transparent about this process.”

Months ahead of her May 2023 due date, however, Herron announced that their baby boy, Oliver, was born on January 28, 2023, and died in “his dad’s arms shortly after.”

“There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing,” she explained at the time. “It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Scroll through for Herron and Brown’s timeline: