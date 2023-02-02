An unimaginable loss. Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown revealed that their newborn son, Oliver, died just hours after the Bachelor Nation star gave birth.

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” Herron, 36, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, Febraury 1, while honoring the late infant. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

She continued, “Oliver, our IVF miracle, defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us. Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

Herron shared the adventures Oliver experienced with her while she was pregnant, including swimming with sea turtles and keeping her company while she recuperated after breaking her knee. She noted that the little one “loved his dad’s cooking” and “his morning routine of laying heart to heart” with her dog, Rio, on her lap. The post featured various photos from the ABC personality’s pregnancy journey as well as a black and white snap of the couple kissing Oliver in the hospital as he laid on Herron’s chest.

“While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life,” the reality star said in her tribute. “We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome. Love, Mommy and Daddy.”

Herron and Brown announced that they were expecting their first child together in September 2022. The Bachelor in Paradise alum candidly discussed her IVF journey with her beau and why they didn’t keep the pregnancy news low-key for the first trimester.

“I know many families prefer to keep pregnancy private until after the first trimester, but I have shared entire fertility journey since day one,” the former Bachelor contestant exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “One of the blessings of IVF is the support I have gained by being transparent about this process.”

Herron gushed about how the process had brought her and her fiancé closer together. “I’m so unbelievably grateful to have a partner who’s so supportive and gentle through this whole process,” she said. “Dylan has been an incredible rock and is strong for both of us when it has felt too heavy at times. He’s a rugged man, but so tender at heart.”

While the twosome revealed they were engaged in May 2021 after four years of dating, the Colorado native told Us at the time that she wasn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle just yet.

“To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time … IT DOESN’T,” she captioned the Instagram post at the time. “I’d wait a lifetime all over again — through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies—to end up with this person. We make each other better, we have so much fun and we’re going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!”