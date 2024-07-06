Sarah Herron and her husband, Dylan Brown, welcomed twin babies after losing their premature son in early 2023.

“World, meet Everette Rae & Colette Rose (Evy & Coco) born July 1st 2024. Fraternal twin sisters, our little 32-weekers took us all by surprise a whopping 7.5 weeks early,” Herron, 37, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 6. “We’re all adjusting to life in the NICU as we have a long road ahead of us — undeniably filled with twists and turns — but the girls are fighters and getting stronger every day—we all are.”

She continued, “My heart is completely outside of my body for these two miracles.”

The Bachelor alum announced her pregnancy in January. “Appointment today went well, the babies are growing on track! Next appointment in three weeks,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside an ultrasound photo of the twins. “The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly pollies! F—k around with IVF long enough and one day you might get multiples.”

Herron explained that her first ultrasound showed “three gestational sacs,” meaning that “baby A” tried to “split and become identical twins, but a yoke and fetal pole never developed” so she was left with two babies. “SOOO … this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets,” she noted.

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Herron during Sean Lowe’s season 17 in 2013, and she later returned for seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2014 and 2016, respectively. She met Brown in 2017 after hiring him as a videographer for a charity event. The couple got engaged in May 2021 and eloped at the Grand Canyon in August 2023.

Herron exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that she and Brown were expecting their first child after she underwent IVF treatments. Four months later, she announced via Instagram that their son, Oliver, died hours after she delivered him.

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” she shared at the time. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Herron then emphasized the impact that Oliver had on the pair’s lives.

“Oliver, our IVF miracle, defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us,” she continued. “Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

Shortly after confirming her twins’ impending arrival, Herron explained why her pregnancy was “so different” this time around.

“I don’t feel like coming on and talking about symptoms and bumpdates and pregnancy in the way that I used to because I think there’s just trauma, and you approach pregnancy after loss in a completely different way and you have a different respect for other women who have gone through loss or are trying to conceive,” she said via her Instagram Story in January.

Herron insisted that she was eager to welcome her twins despite her hesitancy surrounding the process. “That’s just where I am, where we are. We still feel great about everything, but it’s some of the nuance that occurs behind the scenes,” she added. “I’m not saving baby lists or following pregnancy accounts this time around the way I was the first time. It’s just a different process.”