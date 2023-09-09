Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown are officially married after six years of dating.

“On Aug 27th, at mile 75 of the Colorado River, in hundred degree temps and a wrinkly wedding dress, my best friend and I finally tied the knot in our own perfect way,” Herron, 36, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 9. “I can’t wait to adventure for a lifetime with you @dylan.h.brown.” She included the hashtags “#DownWithBrown” and “#elopement” in her caption.

The Bachelor season 17 alum shared a video that started with clips of her meeting Sean Lowe on the ABC series in 2013.

“I was searching for the fairytale ending … I thought it would never happen for me,” the video read. “Turns out it was at the borrow of the Grand Canyon with my soul mate and a wrinkly wedding dress. Our fairytale wedding.”

Clips from the wedding showed Herron barefoot in a white dress and matching veil while she and Brown, who wore khaki shorts and a white button-down for the occasion, exchanged vows and a big kiss. Photos showed a raft with a “Just Married” sign on the back, and other video footage showed the newlyweds dancing along the river with their friends and taking in scenic waterfalls.

Herron’s Bachelor episodes aired in 2013 and she later appeared on the first and third seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. However, she met The One outside of reality TV. Herron hired Brown as a videographer for a charity event in 2017, and they’ve been together ever since. They got engaged in May 2021.

The bride and groom have been open about going through hard times, including the death of son Oliver in January. “On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” Herron wrote via Instagram on February 1 while honoring the late infant. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

The couple have shared their fertility struggles and exclusively told Us Weekly that they are going to try again this fall.

“We are gonna do an embryo transfer in October, and if we do not have a successful pregnancy by the end of the year, we’re talking with Dr. Aimee [Eyvazzadeh] about either doing another egg retrieval or considering egg donor or embryo donor,” Herron explained on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast last month. “We’re gonna use the last of our embryos and then if we don’t have a pregnancy by the end of the year, [we’re] either kind of back to the drawing board or plan B, plan C and so on.”