Bachelor Nation alum Sarah Herron has been open and honest with fans about her fertility struggles for years.

Before she and husband Dylan Brown announced her pregnancy in September 2022, Herron — who first appeared on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013 — shared the ups and downs of her IVF journey online in hopes of inspiring others going through similar experiences.

Nearly five months after their pregnancy news made headlines, Herron and Brown revealed that their newborn son, Oliver, died prematurely at 24 weeks. The former Bachelor in Paradise star penned a lengthy tribute to the infant via Instagram in February 2023.

“There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing,” she wrote at the time. “It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Scroll down to revisit Herron’s most emotional quotes about her fertility journey over the years.