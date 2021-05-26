Taking her time. Having crossed off one major milestone earlier this month with her engagement to Dylan Brown, former Bachelor star Sarah Herron is considering her options for starting a family.

The reality TV alum, 34, chatted with Becca Kufrin and Catherine Giudici about her choice to freeze her eggs on the Tuesday, May 25, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“I’m so excited and nervous and don’t know what to expect,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum explained of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process. “I haven’t started the medications. … I’m a little nervous simply because I was doing some hormone treatment before. I also struggle with some mental health that I’m on medications for, so there’s just a little bit of hesitation.”

The Colorado native was previously diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve (DOR) and was prescribed Letrozole, a fertility drug. However, she’s been consulting the same doctor Kufrin, 31, saw when she started the process of freezing her eggs in 2020 and is trying her best to keep a positive outlook.

“Is it going to be really intense for me emotionally, mentally, physically? I think I’m just, like, ‘What’s this going to do to my brain?'” the SheLift founder continued. “So, I’m a little nervous about all that. But I feel like I have a really great support system. … I feel prepared. I’m just very nervous and excited.”

Herron, who appeared on Sean Lowe‘s season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013, spoke candidly about “dealing with infertility,” calling the experience “such a roller coaster” of different emotions.

“Every time you start to go up, then you kind of inevitably crash. You just kind of get used to that cycle, unfortunately,” she explained. “I’m very hopeful. I’m very optimistic. I’m also trying to stay realistic because I know it’s a journey.”

The Tents Without Gents cofounder is “going to hope for the best on the first try,” but won’t be discouraged “if we have to go several rounds” before the IVF sticks.

“I feel in very good hands. … We’ll get our baby eventually,” she added.

Herron announced her engagement to Brown via Instagram on May 16 after four years together.

“To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time… IT DOESN’T,” she captioned the social media upload, showing off her sparkling diamond ring. “I’d wait a lifetime all over again—through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies—to end up with this person. We make each other better, we have so much fun and we’re going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!”

Two months prior, she updated her followers on her fertility challenges, noting that while she’s “open to options” about starting a family, she’d appreciate the support of those who’ve gone through a similar journey.

“It’s hard not to feel broken—but I know this is just information to know myself better—to know my relationships, priorities, and values, better. Whatever the outcome may be. … Although I’ve felt grief, I do not feel sorry for myself,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “I feel empowered and knowledgeable. I am in a good headspace about my truth, and I know that I’m not alone.”