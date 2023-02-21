Less than a month after her newborn son’s passing, Sarah Herron admitted she had no regrets about going through IVF.

The Bachelor alum, 26, took to social media on Monday, February 20, to share a glimpse at her and fiancé Dylan Brown’s lengthy journey to convince.

“It took 240 days of IVF injections to start our family. Nearly 2 years and over 300 needles,” Herron captioned an Instagram video of her sorting the various needles she used during the process. “But when we lost our beautiful son at 24 weeks … he was still worth every shot.”

The reality star elaborated on her pregnancy, writing via Instagram Story, “When I first found out I was pregnant, I used to stare at the poppy seeds that fell off my bagel in complete amazement that our little embryo was now this big!”

She continued: “Now I stare at the poppy seeds that fall off my bagel in amazement that he was once so small,” she continued. “To think, he grew from this to a corn on the cob inside of me. Pregnancy is such a beautiful miracle.❤️.”

Herron, who got engaged to Brown in 2021 after four years of dating, announced that she was expecting her first child in September 2022 following fertility issues.

“It’s very early still, and I know many families prefer to keep pregnancy private until after the first trimester, but I have shared entire fertility journey since day one,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “One of the blessings of IVF is the support I have gained by being transparent about this process.”

At the time, the Bachelor in Paradise alum detailed how IVF helped her expand her family with Brown.

“We have been trying to get pregnant for exactly two years. We started trying to conceive naturally in 2022, but after seven months of no luck, we turned to fertility testing which confirmed that I had Diminished Ovarian Reserve,” she explained. “As soon as we learned my diagnosis, we immediately turned to IVF. … Dylan has been an incredible rock and is strong for both of us when it has felt too heavy at times. He’s a rugged man, but so tender at heart.”

Earlier this month, Herron confirmed her newborn son’s death in an emotional message. “He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after [his birth],” she wrote via Instagram on February 1. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

The Colorado native noted how “grateful” she was for the time she spent with her baby boy.

“Oliver, our IVF miracle, defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us,” she continued. “Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

Herron concluded: “While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life. We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome.”