Finding comfort in her pet. Nearly one week after Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown suffered a pregnancy loss, their dog has been in her corner.

“He has not left my side in a week. He’s so sad, it breaks my heart,” the Bachelor alum, 36, wrote in a Saturday, February 4, Instagram Story about her pooch, Rio. “Why are dogs so magical? I can’t stop thinking about how he knew when we were in Bend, [Oregon] that Oliver wasn’t OK. We didn’t know, but he knew. I hate it so much. I’m so sorry he was scared.”

She continued: “He doesn’t even beg for a walk; he just goes at my pace. He still follows me [from] room to room, but it’s a lot less tail-wagging. I don’t know what I would do without him.”

Herron and Brown confirmed on Wednesday, February 1, that their son, Oliver, had died prematurely at 24 weeks on January 28.

“There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote in an Instagram tribute at the time. “Oliver, our IVF miracle, defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us. Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Herron — who exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that the engaged couple were expecting their first child — has since found it difficult to return home without her baby boy, a sentiment that she believes her dog also feels.

“Last week we met with a pet medium for Rio. … Rio showed the medium a big stroller with all-terrain tires and a baby wearing a knit hat,” the Colorado native, who got engaged to Brown in May 2021, wrote on her Stories on Saturday, noting the pooch “expressed” that he had run away because he “didn’t understand” where his owners went without him.

“I truly think Rio saw what was coming before we did. He was a week early, but his intuition was correct 💔,” Herron concluded her social media upload. “We ended the session with the medium by asking her to explain to Rio that ‘He IS going to be a big brother, but that’s complicated, and baby is going to come a little later.’”