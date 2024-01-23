Sarah Herron gave an update on how she’s feeling “mentally and emotionally” after announcing her pregnancy.

“I think there’s this side of me in this pregnancy that I haven’t been fully transparent or sharing very candidly,” Herron, 37, said via her Instagram Story on Monday, January 22.

Herron and her husband, Dylan Brown, announced earlier this month that they’re expecting rainbow twins. The news came one year following the death of their son, Oliver.

With this current pregnancy, Herron explained that the “majority” of her days are “filled with rumination” and speaking with genetic counselors and maternal-fetal medicine doctors, as well as “trying to navigate this whole world of pregnancy after loss.”

The former Bachelor contestant added that she’s already faced several issues in her current pregnancy, including having a “high-risk pregnancy in a small mountain town that doesn’t have the same resources, switching care providers from the provider I had during my pregnancy with Oliver and starting completely fresh with a new OB.”

Because her twins are made from “mosaic embryos,” there’s “a ton of consideration” that goes into genetic testing for them, she explained. Herron said that “so far” her pregnancy has been “going great” and she’s “in excellent care.”

“I just wanted to share this because this pregnancy is so different. I don’t feel like coming on and talking about symptoms and bumpdates and pregnancy in the way that I used to because I think there’s just trauma, and you approach pregnancy after loss in a completely different way and you have a different respect for other women who have gone through loss or are trying to conceive,” Herron shared.

She explained she wanted to talk to her followers “in the spirit of just being transparent and honest.”

“That’s just where I am, where we are. We still feel great about everything, but it’s some of the nuance that occurs behind the scenes,” Herron continued. “I’m not saving baby lists or following pregnancy accounts this time around the way I was the first time. It’s just a different process.”

Herron exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022 that she was pregnant with her and Brown’s first baby. Four months later, the couple’s son died hours after Herron gave birth.

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Herron has since been candid about undergoing IVF treatment and navigating grief since the loss of her son. In June 2023, she shared she underwent an embryo transfer for the first time following Oliver’s death, but it was unsuccessful.

She exclusively told Us in August 2023 that she was planning to do another embryo transfer that October. If that attempt proved unsuccessful, she said she’d consider doing another egg retrieval or using an egg donor or embryo donor.

“We’re gonna use the last of our embryos and then if we don’t have a pregnancy by the end of the year, [we’re] either kind of back to the drawing board or plan B, plan C and so on,” she explained.