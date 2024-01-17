Sarah Herron announced that she and her husband, Dylan Brown, are expecting rainbow twins after losing their son, Oliver, in January 2023.

“Appointment today went well, the babies are growing on track! Next appointment in 3 weeks,” Herron, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 16, revealing the exciting news alongside an ultrasound. “The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly pollies!”

She added, “F—k around with IVF long enough and one day you might get multiples.”

Herron revealed that when she went in for her first ultra sound there were actually “3 gestational sacs,” meaning that “baby A” tried to “split and become identical twins, but a yoke and fetal pole never developed,” leaving her with two little ones instead. “SOOO … this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets,” she said.

Related: 'Bachelor’ Alum Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown’s Relationship Timeline Sticking together. Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron has been candid about her ups and downs with love Dylan Brown by her side. Bachelor views met Herron on season 17 of the ABC series, which starred Sean Lowe and aired in 2013. She subsequently appeared on seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise but met The […]

The Bachelor alum exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that she was pregnant with her and Brown’s first child after undergoing IVF treatments. Four months later, she shared via Instagram that the couple’s son, Oliver, died hours after she gave birth.

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after,” she wrote at the time. “There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Herron went on to detail the impact the pair’s son had on them. “Oliver, our IVF miracle, defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us,” she continued. “Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

One month later, Brown broke his silence, sharing via Instagram that he and Herron would be “unpacking” their pain “for years” to come. “Most likely for the rest of our lives — but we were strong for each other, for Oliver, and through Love, found a way through it,” he wrote. “Knowing Oliver is gone is painful, but the loss of a dream was the real stinger, still is.”

Related: Bachelor's Sarah Herron: Late Son Oliver 'Taught Me' How to 'Be a Mother' Bachelor Nation alum Sarah Herron has been open and honest with fans about her fertility struggles for years. Before she and husband Dylan Brown announced her pregnancy in September 2022, Herron — who first appeared on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013 — shared the ups and downs of her IVF journey online in […]

Herron revealed via Instagram in June that she underwent an embryo transfer for the first time since Oliver’s death, but the process was not successful. “We were so hopeful, and intuitively, I really felt that it had worked this time,” she shared. “I’ve never been so wrong. We always knew this was a possibility. Even with perfect embryos… things don’t always go as planned.”

Herron exclusively told Us in August that she was planning to do another embryo transfer in October, but she would consider doing another egg retrieval or using an egg donor or embryo donor if she did not get pregnant. “We’re gonna use the last of our embryos and then if we don’t have a pregnancy by the end of the year, [we’re] either kind of back to the drawing board or plan B, plan C and so on,” she explained.

Related: Not for Everyone! Bachelor Nation Stars Who Found Love After the Show Better off! Some Bachelor and Bachelorette stars had more luck in the love department outside the reality dating series, finding forever without the prying eyes of cameras. DeAnna Pappas, Juan Pablo Galavis, Ali Fedotowsky and Emily Maynard are among the former leads who broke up with their final picks, only to find The One after starring on the show. […]

Later that month, Herron and Brown eloped at the Grand Canyon after six years of dating. “On Aug 27th, at mile 75 of the Colorado River, in hundred degree temps and a wrinkly wedding dress, my best friend and I finally tied the knot in our own perfect way,” she wrote via Instagram in September. “I can’t wait to adventure for a lifetime with you @dylan.h.brown.”

Herron previously appeared on Sean Lowe’s season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013 and seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 and 2016, respectively. She met Brown after hiring him as a videographer for a charity event in 2017. They got engaged in May 2021.