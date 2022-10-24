Below Deck' Baby! Jessica More Gives Birth to Her 1st Child

Her little mini-me! Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More has given birth to her first child.

“There’s literally nothing in this world I would trade this for,” More captioned a sweet video of her holding her daughter via Instagram Story on Sunday, October 23.

The Bravo personality surprised her followers earlier this year when she announced that she was expecting a baby. “I’ve been waiting a long time to be your mommy, Charli 🥰. So blessed and excited for this next chapter with my little princess,” she wrote alongside several Instagram photos of her growing baby bump in July.

Ahead of her little one’s arrival, More offered some rare insight into her pregnancy. “I’m about to receive the most incredible blessing of my life….about to meet the reason why my soul had to garner all that patience, humility and faith…,” she gushed via Instagram on September 30. “About to experience the unparalleled magic of a miracle…..One day very soon nothing will be as it was. But my path is about to shift for the greater good of my journey. 💫 Coming soon….”

Below Deck Med viewers were introduced to the third stew during season 5, which premiered in June 2020. At the time, the show focused on More’s tumultuous romance with deckhand Rob Westergaard. The couple initially formed a close connection on the boat before later facing major ups and downs. After ending the charter season with a trip to Bali, More and Westergaard ultimately called it quits off screen.

While reflecting on her time on the show, More later admitted she had some regrets. “I don’t think my perspective really changed too much, as far as how I felt. I wish I was less emotional,” she told Decider in October 2020. “I wish I didn’t start the relationship at all, honestly. I regretted it taking away from the whole experience.”

For the interior crew member, it was difficult to watch her romance with Westergaard unfold as the season started to air.

“I remember kind of having a breakdown and being like, ‘This is really going to suck. He’s going to look so good. He’s really good at his presentation and poking,'” she added. “And I’m really bad at hiding that, and not being reactive. It was the perfect s–tstorm. I was really worried about people not really understanding where I was coming from.”

More also praised the progress she made in her professional life while on The Wellington, saying, “I absolutely felt like I had grown in my position. The relationship and distractions aside, I felt like I really learned a lot. I was showing a lot of improvement. Obviously, the last charter was just a s–t show. Other than that, yeah. I felt really great with my position. I survived.”