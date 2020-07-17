Pregnancy progress! Hannah Ferrier gave her followers a glimpse of her bare baby bump in a Thursday, July 16, Instagram photo.

“Cookin’ my stew and cookin’ my bubs,” the Below Deck star, 33, captioned the social media upload. “PS This was a few months ago when I thought my bump was big and now my boyfriend has to put up with me grunting whenever I get up and down.”

The reality star stood in front of a stove in the shot while stirring and holding a glass of water. In a black sports bra and shorts, the Bravo personality’s bare stomach was on full display.

“You make me miss being preggo!” Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers commented.

Ferrier announced in June that she is expecting her and her boyfriend Josh’s first child. “You are already my favorite adventure,” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time.

Following her reveal, the Aussie went on to show off her baby bump progress, from morning walks to beach trips. “I am 5 months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness!” she captioned a June photo. “It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once.”

Being pregnant has changed the mom-to-be’s perspective of drama on Below Deck, she said during a June “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast episode. “I was kind of dreading this season a little bit and really nervous, but … I know it sounds awful, but I just don’t really care anymore,” Ferrier explained at the time. “It’s such a small and insignificant thing when I actually look at what I’m growing inside me now.”

She added, “I think especially when you do have something like anxiety, I know that if I get stressed out or anxious, the baby’s gonna feel that as well. You’ve just gotta go ‘Whatever happens, happens and whatever people think, they’ll think.’ I know what’s going on and what I’m doing.”

Starring on the show since season 1 has given the chief stewardess parenting training, she told Bravo’s Daily Dish that same month, explaining, “People are like, ‘Oh, it’s the hardest thing, and you’ll be so sleep deprived.’ I’m like, I just cannot see it being any harder or any more sleep deprived than a season of Below Deck Med, that’s for sure. If you ever want training to be a mother, then you should probably go and work on a superyacht for a few years, because I think it’ll be a walk in the park compared to that.”