Bethenny Frankel took her social media followers on an outdoor tour of her Hamptons home.

In a video shared via TikTok on Saturday, June 1, Frankel, 53, took her followers on a tour of the outdoor area of her Hamptons home, which featured stunning views of the ocean. The Real Housewives of New York City alum showed off the sitting area just outside of her bedroom, which she can access through a sliding glass door.

“I repurpose everything, I don’t waste,” Frankel says in the video. “All of that furniture is also old furniture that I just sort of restyled. I think, like clothing, you should restyle your old furniture.”

She noted that almost all of her “old” patio furniture had been purchased from stores like Target or TJ Maxx.

“I get rid of really nothing,” Frankel continued. “I don’t waste and I use what I have before starting to buy new and then filling in. I think people buy way too much. Like, these tables I’ve had for years in storage, never had a purpose for them. This couch was at my old house; this rug was sitting in a garage somewhere. I don’t just run out and buy everything. I do repurpose everything.”

In a separate video via TikTok, Frankel showed off her 13-year-old daughter Bryn’s Hamptons bedroom, which, like her mom’s room, also features a sliding glass door leading out to the patio.

“My little Principessa has a gorgeous outdoor area,” Frankel says in the clip. Bryn’s bed also includes a small pullout chair and art that she made hanging on the walls.

“This used to be two small rooms, so I made it into one room so she could have a decent closet,” Frankel continued. “The trickery is that there isn’t enough room to really have a big bed, so we had to get smaller end tables.” Bryn’s room also includes a spacious walk-in closet.

Bryn has not yet joined her mother in the Hamptons, but Frankel detailed a hilarious conversation she recently had with her daughter via TikTok. “Bryn just walked in and said to me, ‘What’s a nepo baby?’” she said on Thursday, May 30. “I’m like, ‘Go get yourself a freaking mirror.’” (Frankel shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.)

In March, Frankel took to Instagram to clap back at trolls who had been criticizing both Bryn’s fashion sense and the reality star’s parenting skills.

“[My fans] will come and f—k you up if you come and talk about my child,” Frankel said via Instagram Reels on March 20. “The one thing you cannot criticize is my parenting. You better keep f—ing walking and take a seat because I will come to your house and I will f—k you up myself.”

She went on to praise her “nearly perfect” daughter, saying, “I have the most beautiful, thoughtful, caring, loving, spiritual, sensitive, darling, loving, smart human being for a child.”