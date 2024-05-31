Bethenny Frankel has something to say to her daughter Bryn about privilege and nepotism.

“Bryn just walked in and said to me, ‘What’s a nepo baby?’” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 53, shared via TikTok on Thursday, May 30. “I’m like, ‘Go get yourself a freaking mirror.’”

A “Nepo baby” — another term for those living a privileged life by having famous parents — has been a common phenomenon in Hollywood for generations. Jamie Lee Curtis has discussed about how her legendary parents, late actress Janet Leigh (Psycho) and late actor Tony Curtis (Spartacus), opened doors for a career in the industry.

Lily-Rose Depp noted that having Johnny Depp as her father might have helped her secure auditions. However, she insisted that nepotism never landed her a role.

“The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” she told Elle in December 2022.

She added, “The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”

Frankel, who shares Bryn, 13, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, may be rough around the edges with her daughter but she draws the line at criticism from outsiders. She had a message for haters who criticized Bryn’s fashion sense along with her own parenting skills.

“Some people think it’s their business how I parent and how my daughter dresses,” Frankel said in an Instagram video in March. “[My fans] will come and f— you up if you come and talk about my child. The one thing you cannot criticize is my parenting. You better keep f— walking and take a seat because I will come to your house and I will f— you up myself.”

The reality TV star went on to describe her “nearly perfect” daughter. “I have the most beautiful, thoughtful, caring, loving, spiritual, sensitive, darling, loving, smart human being for a child,” she said.

“This may feel aggressive and I do not believe in physical altercation but when it comes to protecting my daughter do not cross me,” she captioned the post.

Frankel’s relationship with her daughter may be strong, but the RHONY star has been going through relationship trouble elsewhere. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Frankel and Paul Bernon split after six years of dating.

A mutual friend of the couple told Us that “it just wasn’t going to work” between the long-time couple. “They are so different — he’s an under the radar kind of guy,” the insider said at the time.