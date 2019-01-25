Seeing double? Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy looks just like the singer did at her age in new side-by-side shots. The mother of three shared pics of her and her eldest on Instagram on Thursday, January 24.

“Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7,” the 37-year-old captioned the post. “My baby is growing up.” On the left was Queen B’s throwback pic, which featured the songstress sporting her natural hair, a missing tooth and a gray sweater. Blue was on the right in an aqua jacket and white tee, looking just like her mom even though her head was down.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé and her daughter have displayed an uncanny resemblance. The “Drunk in Love” singer’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, posted an old photo of her daughter in October 2017. Beyoncé’s profile could be seen as she got her hair braided, and the Houston native looked strikingly like Blue. At first glance, it could have been her daughter.

Blue and her dad, Jay-Z, have had their fair share of lookalike moments over the years as well, especially back when Blue was a baby. Singer Melania Fiona, whom the rapper, 49, manages, told Us in 2012 that the little one took after her father. “Beyonce says Blue changes every day and looks just like Jay now,” she said at the time.

The “Bonnie and Clyde” singers also share twins Sir and Rumi, 1. The couple have kept their babies out of the public eye for the most part, so the jury is still out on who the twins take after.

