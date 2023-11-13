Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are gearing up to expand their family, confirming to fans that they’re “trying” for baby No. 2.

“Is one ever really ready for another kiddo?” Iaconetti, 35, wrote over an Instagram video shared on Sunday, November 12. In the clip, she and Haibon, 34, are sitting with their 21-month-old son, Dawson, who bit his mom.

“Dawson, no biting. Dawson, no,” Iaconetti could be heard saying. “He’s a love biter.”

In the post, Iaconetti revealed that she and Haibon are getting ready for another kid — but she expressed some hesitation about being a mother of two.

“Is there ever a good time? Having just [one] kid is HARD! Does having a sibling for them to play with really help? There’s lots of things to worry about, but this advice I got from a couple of you that really stuck,” she captioned the video. “You said: ‘If you’re contemplating having another and don’t try, you’ll probably regret it down the road. If you have another, once he/she is in your arms, you’ll never regret it.’ 🤍 Thank you and open to all your other words of wisdom!”

Iaconetti and Haibon formed a longtime friendship after meeting during Bachelor in Paradise season 2 in 2015, and things between them eventually turned romantic. Haibon proposed to Iaconetti in May 2018, and they got married in August 2019. The couple welcomed their son, Dawson, in January 2022.

Iaconetti teased earlier this year that she and Haibon would be “lightly trying” for a second child come fall.

“I’d say, like, October. I really just need to enjoy my whole summer,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “I love summer. I just wanna be, like, feeling free and enjoying it all because we all know that I will be totally, grossly sick for a long time, and I think it’s best that that happens when it starts getting cooler.”

Iaconetti was previously candid about her struggles while carrying her first baby, telling Us she was “persistently nauseous” and a “little short of breath” for months during the pregnancy. She even admitted to feeling “gender disappointment” when pregnant with her son.

But now, Iaconetti “doesn’t care as much” about the sex of the couple’s future kids. “I’d be happy if we had a boy too because then I’d want them to have that, hopefully, brother bond,” she said during an August episode of “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.”

Despite the ups and downs of parenting, Dawson is the biggest joy in both Iaconetti and Haibon’s lives. “He probably has the biggest side of both of our personalities,” she told Us in July.

“He’s, like, the most beautiful child ever. I mean, maybe, I’m biased, but holy crap, I got a cute kid,” Iaconetti gushed about Dawson. “And he’s sparkling on the inside too. He’s quite the personality.”