Blac Chyna’s custody battle with ex Tyga over their 10-year-old son, King, is getting messy.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Chyna, 35, alleged that her ex-fiancé, 33, has not been following the custody schedule they previously agreed upon after their 2014 split. “For example, in January of 2021, Respondent kept King for two of my consecutive weekends and did not communicate with me about his unilateral decision,” Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — alleged in a declaration filed on Monday, October 2.

“It happened again the following month,” Chyna continued. “I went weeks without seeing our son and I had no idea where he was. I felt powerless as I did not have Court Orders. While I considered judicial intervention, I knew that the media would not be kind and King would be directly harmed by his Father and I litigating in Court. I continued to keep quiet.”

Chyna went on to claim that Tyga (real name Michael Stevenson) instituted a new schedule in early 2022 that decreased her time with King “in a blink of an eye” and minimized King’s time with sister Dream. (Chyna shares Dream, 6, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.)

In her court filing, Chyna requested that Tyga agree to a new schedule where she will have King from Fridays after school to Monday when school starts (or when school is not in session, 8 a.m. on Fridays through 4 p.m. on Mondays).

Later in the documents, Chyna claimed that Tyga “suddenly cut off all direct communication” with her in mid-2019 and refused to give her his phone number or the address where he lives with King.

“I am highly concerned that I do not know the whereabouts of our son and who is caring for him,” she continued. “I am requesting that the Court order [Tyga] and I communicate via [the app] OurFamilyWizard and to check the application every twenty-four (24) hours. [Tyga] and I shall also exchange our current contact information which shall be used for emergency purposes only. I also request that we share the information of all third-party caretakers who are watching our son.”

When Chyna initially filed documents about King’s custody in August, Tyga publicly slammed her request. “10 years later … nah … stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote via Instagram in response to an Instagram post about Chyna’s petition.

Chyna and Tyga started dating in 2011 and got engaged the following year after welcoming King in October 2012. After the duo split in 2014, Tyga moved on with Kylie Jenner, whom he dated until 2017. Chyna, meanwhile, was in a relationship with Kardashian, 36, from 2016 to 2017.

Us Weekly has reached out to Tyga for comment.