Tyga had choice words for his ex Blac Chyna after she reportedly filed for joint custody of their 10-year-old son, King Cairo.

“10 years later … nah … stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” Tyga, 33 responded to the Shade Room’s Saturday, August 26, Instagram post about Chyna, 35, taking the rapper to court.

On Friday, August 25, Chyna filed a “petition to determine parental relationship” against Tyga for King Cairo, per court documents obtained by The Blast. According to the outlet, Chyna asked the court to order joint custody of their child. Tyga currently takes care of King Cairo for more than half of the week.

Last year, Chyna claimed that she had to “give up” three of her vehicles to make ends meet since she wasn’t receiving child support. (In addition to Cairo, Chyna is also the mother of daughter Dream, 6, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian.)

Related: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna: A Timeline of Their Relationship Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's tumultuous relationship has had plenty of ups and downs since they began dating in January 2016 — take a look back at their best and worst moments!

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars,” Blac Chyna tweeted in March 2022. “My reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

Tyga, for his part, called out Chyna’s comments. “I pay 40k a year for my [son’s] school & he lives [with] me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” he retorted.

Following Tyga’s response, Kardashian, 36, also came forward to share that he also paid for his daughter’s expenses.

King Cairo and Blac Chyna“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities,” Kardashian replied. “I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Chyna and Tyga previously dated from 2011 to 2014 and welcomed King Cairo in 2012. Following their relationship, both Chyna and Tyga went on to date members of the Kardashian family. Tyga first moved on with Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s youngest sister, whom he dated from 2015 to 2017. Chyna, for her part, had an off-and-on romance with Kardashian.

Kardashian and Chyna began dating in January 2016, and briefly called it quits, However, the pair reconciled and welcomed their daughter Dream in November 2016. Chyna and Kardashian called it quits for good in 2017.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Jordyn! Larsa! Joyce! Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Feuds With Friends The ghosts of the BFFs past. Jordyn Woods, Larsa Pippen, Joyce Bonelli and more former members of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s inner circle have spoken out about the end of their friendships with the famous family. Monica Rose was among one of the first people to make headlines for a falling out with Kris Jenner, Kourtney […]

Since their split, the duo have had their fair share of drama. Chyna engaged in a legal battle with Kardashian — and eventually his entire family. Chyna accused the famous family of defamation and ultimately lost the case. During the trial, Kardashian took the stand and stated he was in “the worst place” of his life when he dated Chyna.

“She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior toward my family,” he said in April 2022. “I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t real love.”