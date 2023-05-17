His favorite people! Rob Kardashian had a sweet response after Khloé Kardashian offered a glimpse at her bonding time with his 6-year-old daughter, Dream.

Khloé, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 16, to share a selfie of her and her niece. “Dreamy Dream….. such a love,” the Good American cofounder captioned the post, to which Rob, 36, replied, “My loves.”

The Arthur George designer has largely stayed out of the spotlight since Blac Chyna gave birth to their daughter in November 2016. The pair, who went public with their romance earlier that year, dated off-and-on until their 2017 split.

Rob and the model, 35, made headlines again in March 2022 after Chyna claimed that she wasn’t receiving any financial support for her kids. (The Real Blac Chyna alum also shares 10-year-old son King with Tyga.)

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars … my reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she alleged via Twitter at the time. The Lashed Cosmetics owner continued to call out her exes in a second social media post, writing that she was “single [with] no support [and no] child support.”

The California native denied the allegations while responding to an Instagram post about the drama. “[I] pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities,” he wrote at the time.

Tyra, 33, also commented on the post, writing, “I pay 40k a year for my son school.”

One month later, Rob addressed his past connection with Chyna while taking the stand in a trial for his ex-girlfriend’s defamation lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé and Kylie Jenner.

“I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point,” he said in April 2022. “She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So, I ignored her bad behavior toward my family.”

Rob noted that he was “very vulnerable” when he started dating Chyna. “I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t real love,” he told the court, before clarifying that his child “wasn’t born out of spite.”

Chyna, who was seeking more than $100 million in damages, claimed that Kris, 67, Kim, 42, Khloé and Kylie, 25, played a role in her and Rob’s E! reality series cancellation. A judge ultimately ruled in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favor and Chyna was not awarded any damages.

The famous family came together later that year to ring in Dream’s 6th birthday alongside Rob. “Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via Instagram in November 2022 after throwing his daughter a colorful birthday bash with her loved ones.

Earlier this year, Chyna offered an update on where she stands with Rob and Tyga. “With Robert and Michael, it’s never been, like, no bad blood, you know what I mean, or nothing negative,” she shared in an interview with the Daily Mail in March. “It was just, like, two different people in two different paths. One day, those paths had collided, you know, that’s how we got the babies.”

The Washington D.C. native added: “Moving forward in 2023, it’s all positive vibes with coparenting. Everything’s calm, there’ll be no more situations.”