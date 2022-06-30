Protecting their legacy. The Kardashian-Jenner family have dealt with their fair share of legal battles over the years, from lawsuits to custody battles.

“We kept it internal, between the family,” Kris Jenner testified in April 2022, explaining to a Los Angeles court why she hadn’t informed police that Blac Chyna allegedly threatened to kill Kylie Jenner.

The shocking testimony came amid Chyna’s defamation and contract interference lawsuit against Kris, Kylie, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian. The Real Black Chyna alum claimed that the reality television moguls had interfered with the future of her television series Rob & Chyna.

“Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage,” the rapper’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Us Weekly in October 2020. “Chyna is beyond thrilled that she will have her day in court.”

All four Kardashian-Jenner women named in the suit testified against Chyna, as did Rob Kardashian, who welcomed a daughter, Dream, with the Washington D.C. native in November 2016. After a 10-day trial, a jury sided with the Kardashians stars and Chyna was not awarded any damages.

“On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury,” the Kardashian family’s lawyers, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, said in a statement to Us after the verdict was announced. “We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Gregory Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

The Lashed by Black Chyna founder has made it clear she plans to appeal the decision. Ciani claimed in a statement to Us that the trial was unfair, arguing that the judge had introduced “a highly prejudicial, punitive, and baseless jury instruction that falsely stated that Plaintiff had violated a court order regarding production of her financial records.”

Before their canceled reality show launched a courtroom war, Chyna and Rob had a tumultuous relationship. The pair broke up and got back together multiple times before calling it quits for good in 2017. That July, the California native shared a series of explicit photos of Chyna via Instagram, accusing her of cheating on him and neglecting their daughter.

The model responded by accusing Rob of physical abuse on Snapchat. The duo proceeded to fight over child support payments and custody for years, agreeing to joint custody in December 2020.

Scroll through for a look back at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s biggest legal battles through the years: