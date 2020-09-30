Kris Jenner is being sued by a former bodyguard on allegations of sexual harassment — but vehemently denies his claims.

Marc McWilliams, the 64-year-old reality star’s ex-protection officer, asserts in documents obtained by Us Weekly that he was “subject to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” while working for Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. McWilliams was hired to work for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personalities in 2017 and claims the inappropriate behavior began that May.

According to the documents, the momager made comments “of an overt sexual nature” toward McWilliams, allegedly remarking on his physical appearance, asking about his sex life and suggesting they “engage in a romantic and sexual relationship.” Around May 2017, McWilliams claims, Jenner demonstrated “non-consensual physical contact,” despite his “repeatedly” complaining to his employer, David Shield Security. He also claims to have witnessed Jenner making “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers.”

McWilliams was “suspended” from working alongside Jenner in September 2018, but continued to provide security for the Poosh founder, 41. He was eventually “terminated” from Jenner’s protection team.

On Wednesday, September 30, Jenner’s attorney shut down the allegations against his client. “Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’ house,” Marty Singer told TMZ in a statement. “Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future.”

News of the lawsuit against Jenner comes weeks after her family confirmed that Keeping Up With the Kardashians was coming to an end in 2021. Kim Kardashian made the shocking announcement in a lengthy Instagram statement, writing, “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The reality series is currently airing its 19th season and is set to continue for a final 20th season next year. Jenner reflected on the “very emotional” moment she shared with her daughters shortly after they made their big decision.

“I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit … figure out what our next steps are,” she said during On Air with Ryan Seacrest earlier this month.