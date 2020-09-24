From one reality empire to another? Not so fast. Kris Jenner opened up to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, September 24, responding to rumors that after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends, she’ll be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“No! You’re absolutely right, you know me very well,” Jenner, 64, replied after DeGeneres, 62, said she assumed the momager wasn’t joining the Bravo hit. “I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing the show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian announced that the family’s hit E! reality show was coming to an end in 2021. Immediately, fans wondered via social media if that meant a move to Bravo for the momager.

Additionally, there are some openings in the RHOBH cast, as both Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp recently announced they won’t be returning for season 11. While the Bold and the Beautiful star, 49, made the decision to exit, Mellencamp’s contract was not renewed.

“When I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show,” the wellness coach, 39, said via Instagram on Wednesday, September 23. “That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In.”

Jenner, 64, is also excited for the future, sharing with DeGeneres that the decision to end KUWTK was “kind of sudden,” but everyone in the family was on the same page.

“I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision, as a group, that the whole family felt it was just time,” the In the Kitchen with Kris author said. “It just sort of came to us. … It’s so weird to think that when we started this show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms really. There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat, there were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced. It’s just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think, I have the most amazing home movies in the world.”

Jenner also shared that Khloé Kardashian is the “most emotional” about the show ending.

“We all got so emotional when we had to break it to the crew. We’ve been with the same crew from day one, season 1,” the reality star said. “I think Khloé was probably the one that was the saddest about it all.”