Blac Chyna is giving fans a rare look into her life as a mom amid her custody battle with ex Tyga.

The 35-year-old (whose real name is Angela White) shared an adorable photo of her kids via Instagram on Thursday, October 19. In the post, which Chyna captioned with emojis, son King Cairo, 11, and daughter Dream, 6, dance together wearing matching red outfits with big smiles plastered across their faces.

Things may appear joyful in the photo, but behind the scenes, Chyna and Tyga (real name Michael Ray Stevenson) are embroiled in an ongoing custody battle over their son, King. (Chyna shares Dream with ex Rob Kardashian.)

Earlier this month, the rapper, 33, reportedly filed for sole custody of King, seeking full physical and legal custody of the child. Tyga also asked that Chyna be given “reasonable visitation” in addition to maintaining their current holiday schedule and that she receive written permission to take their son out of state.

Chyna previously filed a “petition to determine parental relationship,” asking for joint custody of King as well as child support. According to court documents obtained by The Blast in August, Tyga cares for their child on more than half of the days in a typical week.

In response to the petition, Tyga clapped back to his ex, whom he dated from 2011 to 2014. “10 years later … nah, stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote in the comments section of an August Instagram post about the case.

In court docs obtained by Us Weekly in October, Chyna alleged that Tyga has not followed their current custody schedule. “For example, in January of 2021, Respondent kept King for two of my consecutive weekends and did not communicate with me about his unilateral decision,” she wrote in a declaration filed on October 2.

Chyna continued: “It happened again the following month. I went weeks without seeing our son and I had no idea where he was. I felt powerless as I did not have Court Orders. While I considered judicial intervention, I knew that the media would not be kind and King would be directly harmed by his Father and I litigating in Court. I continued to keep quiet.”

In the filing, Chyna claimed that Tyga had “suddenly cut off all direct communication” with her in 2019, sparking concern about their son’s whereabouts.

Prior to their recent conflict, Chyna had spoken highly of both Tyga and Kardashian, 36. “With Robert and Michael, it’s never been, like, no bad blood, you know what I mean, or nothing negative,” she told the Daily Mail in March. “It was just, like, two different people in two different paths. One day, those paths collided, you know, that’s how we got the babies.”