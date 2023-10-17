Tyga Files for Sole Custody of His and Ex Blac Chyna’s Son King Cairo

Tyga made his move in his ongoing legal battle with ex Blac Chyna by filing for sole custody of their 11-year-old son, King Cairo.

The rapper (real name Michael Ray Stevenson), 33, is seeking full physical and legal custody of their child, whom the exes welcomed in 2012, according to multiple outlets. In his filing, Tyga also asked that 35-year-old Chyna (real name Angela White) be given “reasonable visitation” in addition to maintaining their current holiday schedule. He requested that Chyna receive written permission to take their son out of state.

Chyna previously filed a “petition to determinate parental relationship,” asking for joint custody of King Cairo. Per court docs obtained by The Blast on August 25, Tyga cares for their child on more than half of the days in a typical week.

In response to Chyna’s petition, Tyga threw shade at his ex — whom he dated from 2011 to 2014 — via social media. “10 years later … nah, stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote in the comments section of an August 26 Instagram post about the case.

Related: Hollywood's Messiest Custody Battles: Brangelina, Usher and Tameka and More When there are children involved, divorce can get messy and turn exes into enemies. “We don’t see eye-to-eye. The friend that I was to Tameka, I don’t know that I could ever be again, because I really felt like we were friends. She made us enemies in a way that I never understood,” Usher said […]

Earlier this month, Chyna alleged in court docs obtained by Us Weekly that Tyga has not followed the current custody schedule that was put in place for the coparents after their 2014 split. “For example, in January of 2021, Respondent kept King for two of my consecutive weekends and did not communicate with me about his unilateral decision,” she wrote in a declaration filed on October 2.

Chyna continued: “It happened again the following month. I went weeks without seeing our son and I had no idea where he was. I felt powerless as I did not have Court Orders. While I considered judicial intervention, I knew that the media would not be kind and King would be directly harmed by his Father and I litigating in Court. I continued to keep quiet.”

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star also claimed Tyga altered their custody schedule in early 2022, which decreased King Cairo’s time with her and his half-sister, Dream, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Chyna requested her son stay with her after school on Fridays through the start of school on Mondays (or 8 a.m. on Fridays through 4 p.m. on Mondays when school is not in session.)

Among Chyna’s many claims, she alleged that Tyga “suddenly cut off all direct communication” with her in 2019 and refused to give her his current phone number and address, causing her to be concerned about their son’s whereabouts.

Related: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna: A Timeline of Their Relationship Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's tumultuous relationship has had plenty of ups and downs since they began dating in January 2016 — take a look back at their best and worst moments!

“I am requesting that the Court order [Tyga] and I communicate via [the app] OurFamilyWizard and to check the application every twenty-four (24) hours,” she stated in her filing. “[Tyga] and I shall also exchange our current contact information which shall be used for emergency purposes only. I also request that we share the information of all third-party caretakers who are watching our son.”

Prior to the pair’s custody battle, Chyna praised her coparenting relationships with both Tyga and Kardashian, 36. “With Robert and Michael, it’s never been, like, no bad blood, you know what I mean, or nothing negative,” she told the Daily Mail in March. “It was just, like, two different people in two different paths. One day, those paths collided, you know, that’s how we got the babies.”

She went on to claim that she brings “positive vibes” as a coparent, adding, “Everything’s calm, there’ll be no more situations.”