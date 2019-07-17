Twitter Reacts to Blue Ivy’s Cameo in Beyonce’s ‘Spirit’ Music Video





Can you feel the love tonight? As Beyoncé dropped her music video for “Spirit” on Tuesday, July 16, the Internet collectively swooned over her daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s cameo in the four-minute clip.

In the music video, the 7-year-old, Beyoncé’s eldest child with Jay-Z, takes a seat next to her famous mom and looks directly at the camera. Blue and Beyoncé’s pose echoes the following shot, which shows Simba sidling up to father Mufasa on Pride Rock in Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

“Ok, this video for ‘Spirit’ by @Beyonce is absolutely beautiful. Brought me to tears beautiful,” one Twitter user wrote after the video debuted during ABC’s The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight special. “And Blue Ivy!! Gorgeous.”

“We all know Blue Ivy Carter stole the attention,” another user tweeted. “We love a queen.”

A third Twitter user wrote: “Blue Ivy is the highlight of the music video for spirit! She definitely going to follow in her mother’s foot steps!”

“Spirit” is a single from The Lion King: The Gift, an album inspired by the new movie. Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the remake, served as executive producer on the album and “curated a masterful recording, a robust soundscape bringing together some of her favorite artists with the most talented and important African artists of the day,” a press release stated earlier this month.

“This is sonic cinema,” Beyoncé, 37, said in the missive. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

The film The Lion King and the album The Lion King: The Gift will both be released on Friday, July 19.

