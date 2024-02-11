Brandon Jenner will have no problem letting his kids relive his reality TV days when they’re older.

“They can watch whatever they want to watch,” Brandon, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly while sharing parenting dos and don’ts with his wife, Cayley Jenner. “[We] won’t have rules around that.”

The eldest son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, Brandon made regular appearances on multiple reality shows in the early aughts, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Hills: New Beginnings and Princes of Malibu. As part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Brandon spent lots of time on screen with younger brother Brody Jenner and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as stepsiblings Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.

These days, Brandon is mainly focused on his music and his family. He shares 3-year-old twins Bo and Sam with Cayley, whom he married in January 2020. Brandon also shares 8-year-old daughter Eva with his ex-wife, Leah James. Brandon told Us that his experience in a blended family has influenced his own parenting tactics.

Related: Celebrity Parents Who Have Welcomed Multiples Over the Years From Neil Patrick Harris to Angelina Jolie and now Beyonce, scroll down to see more stars who are mom and dad to twin kids

“I think that it’s really good to watch peers and try to be somewhere in the middle,” he said. “A good rule of thumb is [to be] not the first [and] not the last to get to anything.”

While Brandon and Cayley like to maintain a united front, they differ on the best approach to handling a toddler meltdown.

“You can’t approach it with the same kind of timeline that we operate on as adults. To them, it’s their entire world in that moment,” Brandon explained. “Try to have empathy and try to be patient and understand that this is something that will pass.”

Cayley, on the other hand, takes a quieter approach by “saying less” and getting on the kids’ level.

“To me, [a kid having a tantrum] is totally disregulated, cannot communicate, cannot be rational at all. Their rational brain is off,” she told Us. “As much as you can, just kind of getting on their level and going, ‘I hear you. I know this sucks. This is hard. You’re mad. I’m going to sit here with you.’”

Bo, Sam and Eva have dozens of cousins on Brandon’s side of the family alone, and they’re already starting to form bonds with their extended family despite Brandon’s sometimes rocky relationships with his relatives.

Related: Brody and Brandon Jenner’s Ups and Downs With the Kardashian-Jenner Family Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner aren’t always keeping up with the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian gained four stepsiblings — Burt Jenner, Casey Jenner, Brandon and Brody — when Caitlyn Jenner married Kris Jenner in 1991. (The former Olympian, who transitioned in 2015, shares her two eldest children with ex-wife […]

“They’ve met [Kylie’s kids], but we haven’t spent that much time [together] recently,” Brandon told Us. “We’re just all super busy. You have the intention where you’re just like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’”

Brandon also revealed that his kids spend time with Caitlyn, 74. Despite their ups and downs, Brandon is now “very close” with his dad, noting that the pair talk “almost every day.”

For more from Brandon and Cayley, watch the exclusive video above and check out their new series, At Home With the Jenners, on UnchainedTV.