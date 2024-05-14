Country music star Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber Cochran Gilbert, are expecting a third baby.

“How’s this for a Mother’s Day?” they captioned a joint Instagram post on Monday, May 13, alongside a photo of the couple kissing on the beach while holding an ultrasound. Another snap showed Amber, 36, hugging Brantley, 39, and beaming at the camera. The last photo featured the ultrasound buried in the sand while the husband and wife held hands with their two kids in the background. (The couple share daughter Braylen, 4, and son Barrett, 6.)

Country music sensations Bailey Zimmerman and Jason Aldean took to the comments section to show their excitement for the twosome.

“Dude LETS GOOOO,” Zimmerman, 24, wrote before Aldean, 47, added, “Congrats buddy. So happy for yall.”

In 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that Gilbert and Cochran Gilbert welcomed their first child, Barrett, in Georgia.

“Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert was born on Saturday, November 11 at 1:37 p.m. after a fairly quick labor at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, Georgia,” a rep for Brantley told Us at the time.

Brantley shared the first photo of his newborn son via Instagram, writing, “Still speechless …”

After Braylen’s birth in 2019, Brantley told People that “it’s such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great.”

The musician integrated the essence of fatherhood into his songwriting for a track titled “Man That Hung the Moon” from his Fire & Brimstone album.

“We had just found out Amber was pregnant with Barrett when I wrote the song originally — we couldn’t even tell family yet as it was so early along in the pregnancy — yet I couldn’t keep that excitement bottled up,” he told the outlet at the time. “I had to do something as all these emotions were hitting me at once. I wrote ‘Man That Hung the Moon’ on the bus heading home thinking how life was about to change in the most incredible ways. Braylen joining our family now makes it all that much more special.”

In July 2015, it was confirmed by Us that Brantley tied the knot with Amber at his residence in Georgia. Earlier in the same year, he candidly discussed his relationship with E! News.

“I met her 10 years ago. I met her in church, and long story short, we were on and off for five years, mostly on,” Brantley said at the time. “Losing her, it was a straight downhill jolt at first … She’s the one that got away for five years, and they always say if you love something you’ve got to let it go, and if it’s meant to be, it’ll come back. It’s so cliché, but now it happened to me. So I’m a believer.”