Braunwyn Windham-Burke exclusively told Us Weekly at CMA Fest that it is “awful” trying to coparent with ex-husband Sean Burke.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 46, was married to Sean, 57, for 23 years before she filed for divorce in October 2022, asking for joint legal custody of their seven kids. The exes share Bella, 23, Rowan, 21, Jacob, 18, twins Caden and Curren, 10, Koa, 9, and Hazel, 6.

Braunwyn and Sean finalized their divorce in November 2023 but continued to live together with the kids and her fiancée, Jennifer Spinner, in Franklin, Tennessee. Braunwyn claimed on Friday that Sean has since moved out of her home.

“Coparenting between Braunwyn and Sean is going awful, [but] coparenting between Sean and I is going great,” Spinner, 38, reiterated during the joint Friday, June 7, interview while discussing NashvillePride.org.

Braunwyn further told Us that coparenting has become even more difficult due to Sean’s new partner.

“Now he has this, like, nightmare girlfriend,” Braunwyn alleged. “I don’t care if people [don’t] like me [for saying that because] she’s a nightmare. For me to get an answer from him, I have to go through our lawyers [and] I’m only allowed to talk to him if I email his girlfriend.”

Spinner chimed in, stressing that the kids are “OK” which is all that matters.

“Kids are great. They have four people in their life that absolutely adore them,” Spinner gushed before Braunwyn quipped that “one of [those people] is psychotic” without further identification.

Braunwyn and Spinner are now planning a move to a new property, which will not have a room available for Sean.

“They make me not believe in straight marriage,” Spinner told Us. “So, that was the benefit. I mean, people are like, ‘How are you guys getting married? You’re gay.’ And I’m like, ‘Well I know these two people that are straight that were married and it is not going well now.’”

Despite coparenting struggles, Braunwyn and Spinner have found a supportive community in Tennessee.

“We love it everywhere we go. We’ve made amazing friends,” Braunwyn gushed. “The queer community is so embracing to us. I mean, the sober community has been amazing. So I mean, I feel like home here.”

Braunwyn has been sober since October 2022.

“It’s really amazing. I went to school recently to become a sober coach so I can give back and help other people that are struggling,” the Bravo alum told Us. “But I think the thing that I have realized is I don’t even want to drink anymore. I didn’t know that would happen when I first got sober. I mean, I was on the floor crying, ‘My life is over. I’m never gonna have fun again.’ Obviously, you can tell I’m still having a good time.”

With reporting by Jeremy Parsons