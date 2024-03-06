Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and ex-husband Sean Burke have accused each other of abuse.

And within days of filing the claims, their 21-year-old daughter Rowan filed her own petition for protection against her former reality star mom, Us Weekly has learned.

According to court documents filed in Tennessee and obtained by Us, Braunwyn was granted a temporary order of protection against Sean on January 25 for herself and twins Caden and Curren, 10, and daughters Koa, 9, and Hazel, 5.

In the filing, the mom-of-seven described an incident that took place the day after Christmas last year when Sean allegedly “grabbed my shoulders, slammed me into the outside of the garage and continued to shake me until I ran to the car and left as quickly as possible,” she wrote.

The Bravo star claims she reported the incident to police.

The 46-year-old also accused her ex-husband of punching her in the eye, destruction of property and stalking their kids at school, per the docs.

Meanwhile, Sean, 50, also filed an order of protection on the same day against Braunwyn and listed their minor children. In his filing Sean accused her of verbal abuse, “threatening” their kids that she will “disown” them and “kick them out of her home.” Other claims include “scaring the kids with false allegations that their dad is violent,” destroying Sean’s personal property when Braunwyn moved out of their shared home in December, calling the police, going to his property “uninvited” and telling one of their daughter’s she “wants my girlfriend to die.”

Two days after her parents filed their petitions, Rowan claimed in her January 27 filing that her mom “destroyed” her property, “caused unfixable emotional harm” and “physically abused” her by hitting her over the head with a “ballet barre” in 2020. She also claimed that Braunwyn has “abused, hit, and thrown things” at her father.

At the time both Sean and Rowan’s petitions were denied for lack of cause pending a hearing, with Rowan’s court filing dismissed on February 29 – the same day she and her brother Jacob, 18, took to social media defending their dad as the “kindest most amazing person” and alleging Braunwyn is an “abuser, liar and manipulator.”

Before the scheduled hearing Feb. 8, Braunwyn and Sean also agreed to dismiss their order of protection and petition against each other, according to court docs filed on February 1. According to the paperwork, the former couple will have equal parenting time on a two-week on, two-week off basis. They will also have no contact during pick-up times. The order also outlines they will continue individual therapy and provide the court with proof of compliance. They also agreed not to engage in any physical violence and won’t disparage each other in front of their kids.

When reached for comment the family’s rep said: “The Windham-Burke family is choosing to handle this privately and will not be commenting.”

Braunwyn and Sean finalized their divorce in November 2023, more than one year after the pair called it quits after 23 years of marriage. In addition to Caden, Curren, Koa, Hazel, Rowan, and Jacob, the one-time reality pair also share Bella, 23.

Braunwyn, who got sober in 2020 and came out as a lesbian nearly a year later, got engaged to fiancée Jennifer Spinner in July 2023 and left Southern California for Tennessee. Sean ended up moving with them and the trio cohabitated for several months before Braunwyn and Jennifer ultimately moved out.

“It worked well for a while, [but in the end], I had to be the one to leave,” Windham-Burke exclusively told Us in February. “I actually had to have my psychiatrist write me a letter to get off the lease and say this is not a healthy living environment.”