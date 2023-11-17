Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke finalized her divorce from Sean Burke on Friday, November 17, Us Weekly can confirm.

“I’m in Berlin with the love of life, we are celebrating with non-alcoholic champagne and McDonald’s. I am really excited. I am free,” Windham-Burke tells Us. “Everything can go through the court. I’m taking myself out of it and turning over a new leaf. This is my second chance at a beautiful life and I’m grabbing it and running.”

According to court documents obtained by Us, Burke was ordered to pay $6,000 per month in child support and $5,000 in spousal support in April. Three months later, a court ordered Burke’s wages garnished. In October, Burke filed his own paperwork to modify the child support.

A source adds that Windham-Burke’s previous efforts to keep her family together under one roof are no longer working. According to the insider, Windham-Burke and fiancée Jennifer Spinner are moving out of the Nashville home they shared with Burke for several months. “They can’t live with Sean under the same roof anymore,” the source says. “It’s a sad situation, but things have gotten too ugly with the divorce.”

“They found the home and Sean just moved in,” the source explains. “Now Jennifer will be removing herself from the lease and Sean will be on the lease alone.”

The insider also notes that the couple plan on leaving the house for good on December 5.

“[Braunwyn] won’t be spending Thanksgiving at home with her kids given what is going on with Sean,” the source says. “She’s very upset about it. But they’re splitting the holidays and she will be spending Christmas with her children.”

Windham-Burke, 45, filed for divorce from Burke in 2022, two years after the former reality star came out as a lesbian. The exes share seven children: Bella, 23, Rowan, 21, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 8, and Hazel, 5. She got engaged to Spinner earlier this year.

As Windham-Burke and Spinner embarked on their journey of engagement bliss, the duo moved across the country from Orange County, California to Franklin, Tennessee when Burke decided to join in. Before making the decision to move out, Windham-Burke exclusively gave Us a tour of their home.

“Welcome to Franklin, Tennessee! We kind of traded in our orange for cowboy boots and we could not be happier,” she shared while outside the sprawling estate. “As you can tell you can get a lot more property here, so we love it! And I cannot wait to show you guys our new home.”

Last month, Windham-Burke opened up to Us about how she and Spinner were adapting to their full house.

“We have really hard days. There’s some days where I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to do,’” she explained in October. “Getting divorced, moving across the country, leaving your family, getting engaged. It’s a lot. I will say Jen makes it a lot easier. We balance each other out a lot, but as far as the kids go, this is the best we could be doing that.”

Windham-Burke also noted that Burke originally planned to stay in her guest room for a brief period of time. “And then Sean came to visit and he hasn’t left,” she jokingly quipped to Us.

“I think when he moved here, I don’t think he thought he was going to stay,” she elaborated. “I think he thought he’d go back and forth and I think once he sort of finds his own friends, maybe he starts dating someone here. I think that will be great because right now he’s still so much a part of our life. I really have to give him props. He is rolling with it.”