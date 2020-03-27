So much love! Bringing Up Bates star Tori Bates and her husband, Bobby Smith, are over the moon about the arrival of their second child.

“We have been enjoying and soaking in these moments with Kolter Gray — every little noise, expression and move he makes! We adore him!” the couple tell Us Weekly exclusively. “Our prayer is that Kolter grows up to love and reflect Christ to his generation.”

Bates, 24, gave birth to Kolter in Tennessee at 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Smith, 25, was the only family member allowed at the hospital with Bates due to restrictions that have been put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they have still received plenty of support.

“Tori and I have also found the time together to be extra special here in the hospital while we get ready to go home,” he tells Us. “‘No Visiting’ has changed things (Psalm 91 has been a big encouragement to us in this time!), but our families have made us feel so loved, and we’re so blessed to have them with us in this life!”

Us broke the news in October 2019 that Bates and Smith were expecting their second child after welcoming son Kade the previous November.

“Our little Kade is almost a year old already, and these months have flown by so quickly,” the UPtv personalities told Us exclusively at the time. “It has been so much fun having him in our lives and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that God has blessed us with another baby boy coming April 2020.”

Bates and Smith entered into a courtship in February 2017 before tying the knot that December.

Bringing Up Bates airs on UPtv Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.