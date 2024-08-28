Bristol Palin’s 3 Kids Tripp, Sailor and Atlee: A Guide

For Bristol Palin, the role of being a mom started at a young age.

The oldest daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin began dating Levi Johnston in high school. Days after Sarah announced her vice presidential candidacy in 2008, she revealed that then 17-year-old Bristol was pregnant with her first baby and engaged to Johnston.

Bristol and Johnston welcomed son Tripp later that year. The twosome had an on-again, off-again relationship before calling it quits for good in 2010 and entering a messy custody battle. Johnston was granted joint custody in 2016.

The Teen Mom OG star moved on with Dakota Meyer, whom she married in 2016. Bristol and Meyer went on to welcome daughters Sailor and Atlee in 2015 and 2017, respectively, before divorcing in 2018.

While opening up about her coparenting dynamic with Johnston and Meyer, the Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018 that it’s important to “be on the same team.”

“When you’re not with your ex, you just got to be on the same team, because at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is your child and doing what’s best for them,” she said.

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to Bristol’s kids:

Tripp

Bristol and Johnston welcomed son Tripp in 2008. Tripp followed in his mom’s footsteps in 2018 and joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. He and his partner, Hailey Bills, were eliminated in the first round of the ABC reality spinoff series.

In August 2024, Bristol shared that Tripp decided to finish high school in Alaska with his father. “He just texted me and was like, ‘Hey, Mom, I’m not coming back,’” she recalled on the “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast at the time. “I couldn’t even believe it. At first I’m like, ‘I’m coming up to Alaska, we’re not doing this.’ I was so mad.”

Sailor

Bristol gave birth to her second child, daughter Sailor, in December 2015. “My sweet Sailor Grace was born yesterday, our family couldn’t be more complete 💕,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. While gushing over Sailor in a 2021 Instagram upload, Bristol called her daughter “the peacemaker.”

Atlee

Bristol and Meyer welcomed their second child together, her third, in May 2017. In a sweet Instagram tribute in honor of Atlee’s 4th birthday in 2021, Bristol called her youngest “the wildest, without a doubt.”