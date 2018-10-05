His personal cheerleading squad! Bristol Palin brought her daughters, Sailor and Atlee Meyer, to support their brother, Tripp Johnston, during his Dancing With the Stars: Juniors rehearsal.

The Teen Mom OG star, 27, and her little ones paid Tripp, 9, a visit while he was practicing a foxtrot with partner Hailey Bills and mentor Jenna Johnson in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. Johnston made Us swoon as he held Atlee, 16 months, and kissed her cheek, while Sailor, 2, played with a rubber ball. He was all smiles while performing for his mom and siblings alongside Bills.

Us caught up with the youngster back in July while he was filming Juniors. Johnston revealed that Palin, who competed on Dancing With the Stars season 11 in 2010 and returned in 2012 for the all-star season 15, gave him some pointers to prepare to take the stage.

“Bristol was telling him a lot to smile and do ‘oohs and aahs’ with his performance and he did it!” added Johnson, 24. “I think for being a non-dancer, he was able to retain [the steps] really well. But yeah, it’s hard for someone who has never danced before. This is a very daunting place. It’s covered in lights and cameras and costumes, so he did really well.”

Palin also congratulated her son on his hard work via Instagram last month. “Uhhhhh my baby boy!!! Talk about FULL CIRCLE!” she wrote alongside a photo of Johnston with Bills and the professional ballroom dancer. “He had so much fun and these girls were so incredibly gracious and extremely patient with him! So thankful for this experience and the lifelong friends Tripp has made!!”

The Alaska native shares Tripp with her ex-boyfriend, Levi Johnston. She and ex-husband Dakota Meyer are parents to Sailor and Atlee.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres on ABC Sunday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!