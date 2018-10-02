All love here! Dakota Meyer, who filed for divorce from Bristol Palin in August 2018, has nothing but love for Palin’s ex-boyfriend, Levi Johnson, with whom she shares 9-year-old son, Tripp. Palin, 27, and Meyer, 30, share two children: Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 16 months.

While both Palin and Meyer live in Austin, Texas, with the three kids, Johnston in in Alaska with wife Sunny Oglesby, whom he married in 2012, and their two daughters.

“I think Levi’s incredible. I have nothing but great things to say about Levi as a father,” the Marine and Medal of Honor recipient told Us Weekly exclusively. “I consider him a friend. I have nothing but great things to say about Sunny, she’s a loving mother. She cares. I still will continue my friendship with them.”

Palin, 27, married Meyer in 2016 but split this February. While they were still together on the Monday, October 1, premiere of Teen Mom OG, the disbanding of their relationship will be documented on the show. Meyer told Us “absolutely nothing” was off limits when it came to filming the reality show.

“I’m not here to just show my good side, I’m here to show the bad side [and] all sides, so that people can feel like what they’re going through is normal and relatable. That’s what I want. I want people to be able to relate to me and the trials and tribulations and struggles that I go through,” he said. “Whether they’re going through a divorce or parenting or whatever it is in their lives. I just want to be able to hopefully show, like, ‘Hey, we all go through it.’”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

