Bristol Palin may think her relationship with Dakota Meyer a “work in progress,” but her ex-husband “couldn’t be happier” with their coparenting skills.

“Our relationship, as far as me and Bristol, is the best it’s ever been,” the 30-year-old Marine and Medal of Honor receipt exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Our coparenting has been great. We’re focused on our children and what’s in the best interest of our children and I see nothing that leads me to believe it won’t be better in the future.”

Palin, 27, and Meyer share daughters, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 16 months. The twosome, who tied the knot in 2016, split in February and their divorce was finalized in August. Meyer claimed in an Instagram Story on August 6 that Palin “wasn’t happy” with him.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who is also mother of 9-year-old son Tripp with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, previously told Us that she and Meyer are still trying to “navigate coparenting.”

“We’ve got two young girls, and we have to communicate and focus on the girls and do what’s best for them,” Palin told Us last month. “I think that our focus needs to just be the girls, and what’s best for them. We gotta get together on the same team, cheering for our girls.”

Us confirmed in July that she and Meyer would be featured on season 8 of Teen Mom OG. Meyer tells Us that nothing is off limits when it comes to filming the MTV docuseries, including his struggle with Post Traumatic Stress.

“I was cooperative with the crew because I’m a real person. You get to see everything and I wanted them to get as much as they can as far as what life is like and the real part of it,” he explains. “I’m not here to just show my good side, I’m here to show the bad side, all sides of it, so that people can feel like what they’re going through is normal and relatable.”

Meyer adds: “I want people to be able to relate to me and the trials and tribulations and struggles that they could be going through. Whether they’re going through a divorce or parenting or whatever it is in their lives.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

